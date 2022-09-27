Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $162.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.73 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

