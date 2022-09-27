Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Reduced by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

