Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 192.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,148 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

