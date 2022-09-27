Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $805,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

