BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Holdings Lowered by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BST. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BST opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

