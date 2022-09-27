Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 48,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 85.2% during the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

