ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 251,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,698,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 214,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

ARKF opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

