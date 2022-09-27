Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Titan International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after buying an additional 104,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Titan International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after buying an additional 97,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Titan International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $731.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.