Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $751,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $109.82.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

