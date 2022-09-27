Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.96-1.04 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of WRE opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,931,000 after acquiring an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,332,000 after acquiring an additional 427,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 271,543 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,535,000 after acquiring an additional 45,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

