Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIVB. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.

