Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP 2.35-2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 840-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.51 million. Endava also updated its Q1 guidance to GBP 0.50-0.51 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.67.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Up 3.4 %

DAVA opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31.

Institutional Trading of Endava

About Endava

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Endava by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

