Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $821,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Castellan Group grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 298,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 101,138 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $107.47.

