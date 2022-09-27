Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 90.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

