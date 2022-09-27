Asset Dedication LLC Buys 199,779 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,779 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.