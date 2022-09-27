TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Calavo Growers worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

