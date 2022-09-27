Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 709,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,244,000 after acquiring an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,796,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,908 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

