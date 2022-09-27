Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20.

