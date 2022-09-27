TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,278 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

DFAI opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

