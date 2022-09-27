Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 556 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

