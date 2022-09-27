923 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after buying an additional 168,113 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after buying an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $215.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

