Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,845 iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $128.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.88. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $128.33 and a one year high of $176.59.

