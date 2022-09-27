Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $350,000 in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $158,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $55.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

