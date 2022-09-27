Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

