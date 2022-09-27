Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 823,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 60,237 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

