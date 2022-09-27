Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,562 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,351,000 after purchasing an additional 320,475 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $276.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

