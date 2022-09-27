Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 22,818 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

