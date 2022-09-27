Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49.

