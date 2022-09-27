Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Shares of LRCX opened at $371.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.18. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $371.12 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

