Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN stock opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $172.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.10.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

