Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $356.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.92.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

