iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,365,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.75.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

