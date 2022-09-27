Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 451.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 95,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 597,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,854,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,068,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:EFG opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

