Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 6.5 %

PLYM opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 309,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,947,000 after acquiring an additional 231,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

