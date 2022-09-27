Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 6.5 %
PLYM opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
