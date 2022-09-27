America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors has a payout ratio of 105.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect America First Multifamily Investors to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.5%.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $391.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 28.22, a current ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,869.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $88,366. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

