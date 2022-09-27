Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.80

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 68.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 119.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:IIPR opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.