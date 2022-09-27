Nucor Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.
Nucor Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.
Insider Activity at Nucor
In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,537,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 58.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 76,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
