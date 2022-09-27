Nucor Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Nucor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 31.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,537,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 58.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 76,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

