Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Evercore ISI

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s previous close.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

