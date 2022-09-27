AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $217.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.89.

AVB stock opened at $184.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $182.30 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

