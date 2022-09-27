Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

VINP stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.37.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,453,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 136,104 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.