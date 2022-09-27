CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.62. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.71.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 110.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,790,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 786.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,504,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.