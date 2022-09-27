Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $5,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $5,087,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $910,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $630,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I decreased their target price on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.