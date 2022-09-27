Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 156.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,276,000 after buying an additional 361,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 39.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,744,000 after buying an additional 311,418 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

