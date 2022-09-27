GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Cowen

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after buying an additional 376,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after buying an additional 62,464 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 221.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

