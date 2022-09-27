Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 47.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 15.0% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 238.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.