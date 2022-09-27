Asset Dedication LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,898 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after buying an additional 33,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 187,944 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 490,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

