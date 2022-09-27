Asset Dedication LLC Buys 14,997 Shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 2.94% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBHC. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,531,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 104,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter.

IBHC stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

