Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BSMN opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.