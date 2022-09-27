Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 11,960 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,559.1% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,405,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,437 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

BSCU stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

