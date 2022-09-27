Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

