Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Shares of CHMI stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)
